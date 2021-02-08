Eternals’ Angelina Jolie On The ‘Good Crazy’ Of Joining The MCU In Her Forties

I have no doubt that the MCU as we know it will look quite different by the time Eternals releases in November. Even though WandaVision is wrapping up and Black Widow isn’t scheduled to release until May, Marvel fans will be happy to hear that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is coming out in March. What lies in store for the remaining Avengers? Only time will tell, but I have a sneaking suspicion we haven’t seen the last of some supposedly dead characters. We are talking about a comic book based franchise, after all. And it would be great to see Angelina Jolie have a significant role in everything to come.