Tim Burton Reacts To Timothee Chalamet's Edward Scissorhands Commercial

Timothee Chalamet as Edgar Scissorhands

Last night's run of Super Bowl commercials had a fair number of highlights, including Will Ferrell's feud with Norway and Tracy Morgan's promotion of surety, but top tier among them was the Cadillac ad spoofing Edward Scissorhands. Co-starring Winona Ryder, the bit features Timothee Chalamet as Edward's son, Edgar Scissorhands, and the premise won over many watching the big game. As you can see from social media, the spot has many friends – and counted among them is director Tim Burton.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the filmmaker actually gave his seal of approval to the commercial idea when it was first developed, and in a statement he expressed appreciation for the fact that the movie is still being recognized in pop culture more than three decades after its original release. Said Burton,

It’s rare when a work you’re proud of continues to live on and evolve with the times, even after 30 years. I’m glad to see Edgar coping with the new world! I hope both fans and those being introduced to Edward Scissorhands for the first time enjoy it.

In the Super Bowl trailer, Timothee Chalamet's Edgar Scissorhands lives in the suburbs with his mother, Kim Boggs (Winona Ryder), but sadly suffers many of the same issues as his father. While he is able to assist his mother in slicing up a pineapple, having blades for fingers proves much less convenient when he is trying to get the bus to stop by pulling the cord, and when his professor is teaching a lecture about magnets. Even his ability to make pretty salads at his day job is unappreciated by his boss.

You can watch the Edward Scissorhands Super Bowl Cadillac commercial in full below:

You can also count Winona Ryder among those who were happy to see Timothee Chalamet's performance as the kin of Edward Scissorhands. The actor spoke about her role in the ad with Vanity Fair, and expressed great excitement about her first opportunity to see her co-star dressed up as Edgar. Said Ryder,

It was quite a moment. Very surreal... I was really blown away by him and everyone’s work putting the character together. He is such a beautiful guy, so talented, so incredibly kind and unique. Really the perfect person to embody that character.

As I noted yesterday during my original coverage of the commercial, I'm very much hoping that this doesn't give any studio executives any bright ideas about a legacy sequel to Edward Scissorhands, as that's a film that stands just fine on its own. This ad alone scratches any kind of itch for a continuation of the story, and hopefully it also spurs anyone who hasn't seen the original film to go check it out (for those curious, it's presently available to stream on Starz and through Starz subscriptions on Hulu and Amazon).

