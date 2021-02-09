Tim Burton Reacts To Timothee Chalamet's Edward Scissorhands Commercial

As I noted yesterday during my original coverage of the commercial, I'm very much hoping that this doesn't give any studio executives any bright ideas about a legacy sequel to Edward Scissorhands, as that's a film that stands just fine on its own. This ad alone scratches any kind of itch for a continuation of the story, and hopefully it also spurs anyone who hasn't seen the original film to go check it out (for those curious, it's presently available to stream on Starz and through Starz subscriptions on Hulu and Amazon).