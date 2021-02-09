Jennifer Lopez's Next Movie Just Got Pushed Back Nearly A Full Year

Overall it seems like a good move for Marry Me (especially because the studio seems confident in its performance), but one other issue that the project may have to deal with is the fact that there is another Jennifer Lopez wedding comedy that is actively in the works. The Jason Moore-directed Shotgun Wedding is low in the late stages of pre-production, having recently recast Armie Hammer with Josh Duhamel, and at this point it's not outside the realm of possibility that both films could come out in 2022. Will that ultimately be a good thing or a bad thing? We'll have to wait and find out.