How F9 Pulled Off The Craziest Stunt From The Super Bowl Trailer

F9 Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez

Another Super Bowl has come and gone, but this year’s big game looked a lot different from the gridiron showdowns of past years. I’m not talking about the game itself but the TV spots for movies that typically accompany the event. While they were scarce, we did get a new spot from F9, which showcased Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and his “family,” as they do battle with Dom’s half brother, Jakob. Of course, the spot also included an insane moment that saw a car slide through a building and then into a truck. Did I mention the car was on its side, too? It was a crazy moment to say the least and, now, we know how the Fast & Furious filmmakers pulled it off.

After the release of the F9 Super Bowl spot, the film’s director, Justin Lin, decided to give fans a peek behind the curtain to show how they pulled off that crazy stunt. Lin took to Twitter to show off some behind-the-scenes footage of the shoot and, as you would imagine, it required quite a bit of preparation. Check it out for yourself down below:

You read that right. Justin Lin says it took eight months to prepare for that four-second sequence. Not only that, but the filmmakers also destroyed three cars in the process. Needless to say, Lin and his collaborators are dedicated to their craft and know just how to keep audiences thrilled.

The Fast & Furious franchise has delivered plenty of extreme stunts over the years, with the spectacle seemingly getting more intense as time goes on. Many likely remember the skydiving cars sequence from Furious 7, and let’s not forget the submarine scene from The Fate of the Furious. Still, the producers do try to keep safety in mind and have shut down stunts for being too dangerous.

While many enjoy the spectacle of the Fast & Furious franchise, many have also come to love the characters, and it seems there will be some interesting developments on that front. As mentioned, the film will introduce Dom’s brother, Jakob, who seems set to give his brother and his allies plenty of problems, especially since he’s teaming up with slick villain Cypher.

And of course, fans can also look forward to the long hoped-for return of Han Lue, who has somehow returned from the dead. His resurrection seemed like a long shot, but Vin Diesel and the producers seem to have understood how important it was to get “Justice for Han.”

There’s plenty to be excited about when it comes to F9 and, after that insane Super Bowl trailer, fans are likely even more pumped to see it. Let’s just hope we’ll be able to see it on the big screen sooner rather than later.

F9 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 28, 2021.

