Another Day Of Gal Gadot Sharing Behind-The-Scenes Wonder Woman Content And Giving Us Travel FOMO

One of the best aspects of watching movies is how they can whisk us away to exotic locations we’ve only dreamed of going to. That’s true of Warner Bros.’ big holiday hit Wonder Woman 1984, which followed the DC hero in the ‘80s, venturing from Washington DC to Egypt… or so we thought. Gal Gadot just shared a fun throwback pic from the set on the movie, but it's not from the location we thought it was.
It’s been well over a month since Wonder Woman 1984 debuted in theaters and HBO Max during some rough circumstances for the movie industry and blockbusters of its kind. Even so, Patty Jenkins’ sequel reportedly drew in 2.25 billion streaming minutes during its debut week, topping Disney+ film Soul. And Gal Gadot is reminiscing about one scene:
This is so cute! Gal Gadot took to Twitter to share a couple shots of her and Chris Pine shooting on location in Spain for Wonder Woman 1984. As you may remember from the movie itself, the pair were supposed to be in Cairo, Egypt in this scene, marked by the arabic writing on and around the telephone. But alas, the production only made it as far as Europe for the sequence.
Although Diana and Steve were supposed to be just miles away from the Sphinx and the Great Pyramids, the sequence was shot in Almería, Spain, a city in the southeast of the country that does have some roots in middle east culture, as it is home to Moorish architecture. Chris Pine and Gal Gadot look like they were having fun around their set, as Pine snapped a picture of the actress during these behind-the-scenes moments.
Along with flying to Spain, Wonder Woman 1984 did shoot in Washington D.C., along with other locations in the U.K and the Canary Islands. We already have FOMO about not sticking to our travel plans this past year, and Gal Gadot is reminding of a time when we could call ourselves tourists in a completely new place. But for now, we have movies like the Wonder Woman sequel to keep us warm, right?
Wonder Woman 1984 also gave Warner Bros a huge HBO Max subscriber boost with its release but has not had a major influence on the box office with its $154 million worldwide gross. The box office haul is not horrible considering the circumstances, but it’s not enough for the movie to really make any of its money back by itself.
Wonder Woman 1984 may have come and gone from HBO Max, but Gal Gadot is set to return as her Diana Prince for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, coming to the platform on March 18. You can subscribe to the streaming service using this link and check out the full lineup of DC movies coming up after Patty Jenkins film.