Upcoming Mark Hamill Movies And TV: What The Star Wars Star Is Doing Next

Invincible - March 26th (Completed)

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Ryan Ottley, and Cory Walker, Invincible is an adult animated superhero drama series from the co-creator of The Walking Dead that explores the ordinarily extraordinary (or, maybe more accurately, extraordinarily ordinary) suburban life of mild-mannered teenager Mark Grayson (voiced by Steven Yeun), who happens to be the son of Omni-Man (voiced by J.K. Simmons), i.e. the most powerful superhero on the planet. Shortly after his 17th birthday, Mark starts to develop his own superpowers, thus entering his super-father's super-tutelage.

Certainly, that sounds like a promising premise for a superhero series, even in our age of oversaturated comic book properties, and Invincible has the added benefit of being on Amazon Prime, which should help this show find the same audience that turned the darkly satirical The Boys into one of the streaming service's most popular programs.