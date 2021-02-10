Will Any Of The Old Bond Cast Continue After No Time To Die? Ralph Fiennes Has Thoughts

There’s plenty of precedent to allow Ralph Fiennes to continue giving the orders in the 007 world. And at this point the only decision that would have to be made is if EON Productions will decide to keep not only Fiennes, but also Naomie Harris’ Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw’s Q, and Rory Kinnear’s Tanner, in the offices of MI6. It’s probably best not to expect a decision any time soon, as any official word would probably be announced along with the casting of the next James Bond. Meaning that, at the very least, No Time To Die’s October 8th release has to happen, leaving the air to clear before plans for the next phase are drawn up.