Frank Grillo Has Some Blunt Thoughts About The Possibility Of Returning As A Marvel Villain In Live-Action

In 2014, Captain America villain Brock Rumlow entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Frank Grillo played him in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and 2016’s Captain America: Civil War saw the character officially taking on his Crossbones moniker. Although Civil War saw Crossbones meeting a messy end, just like in comic books, the MCU is no stranger to resurrecting characters, so is there a chance that the HYDRA operative-turned-mercenary could be brought back to live-action someday? According to Grillo, that’s not going to happen.