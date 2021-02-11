Comments

Leave a Comment

news

How A Hunger Games Symbol Became Key To A Real-Life Protest Movement

Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen in Hunger Games three-finger salute

Suzanne Collins’ The Hunger Games series has remained an important franchise within the fabric of YA dystopian fiction for over a decade. The book trilogy became even more popular when Lionsgate adapted the series into movies starring Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth. The Hunger Games’ message of resistance and resilience remains an apt message for fans around the world today as activists from Thailand and Myanmar have actually borrowed an element of Katniss’ rebellion in their own protests.

Since 2014, young people living in Thailand have led a movement in the country by peacefully rallying by the thousands in its main cities to call for dissolving the parliament and holding fresh elections, reformation of the country’s monarchy and revisions of Thailand’s military-drafted constitution. The three-finger salute was used in solidarity by a slew of young protesters at the time, along with many holding up George Orwell’s 1984.

Following the 2014 protests, the Thai military actually decided to ban the use of the three-finger symbol from The Hunger Games. And last week, protesters, including medical workers and young people, took to the streets in Myanmar to oppose a military coup also using the three-finger symbol again, per The Guardian.

Myanmar’s people have been dealing with an imposed curfew following days of protests in defiance of Aung San Suu Kyi's government. Most of the demonstrators were reportedly peaceful, but police deployed water cannons at the protests. The three-finger symbol has spread to become a symbol of resistance and solidarity for democracy in Myanmar and other countries in southeast Asia. You can check out the medical workers recently posing with the symbol here:

Additionally, when a group of a thousand students and teachers protested in Myanmar last week, they could be seen offering roses to police officers, which is also a reference to a symbol used by authoritarian leader President Snow throughout the Hunger Games series. Check out some photos below:

These images certainly speak to the draw of the Hunger Games movies long after the books and films have come and gone. A fictional salute has become the symbol of an actual movement on the other side of where Suzanne Collins initially wrote the novels. Here’s a reminder of one crucial scene in the series: in 2013’s Catching Fire, the symbol became the spark of a coming rebellion in Panem:

The Hunger Games was also the topic of conversation here in the United States during the inauguration of President Joe Biden last month when Lady Gaga’s wardrobe decisions looked to be right out of the sci-fi franchise. The series is set to continue on the big screen with a prequel movie adapting Suzanne Collins’ The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes, which will follow President Snow as a teenager and a new District 12 female protagonist much different from Katniss. And perhaps one day the franchise will continue to tell Katniss and Peeta's story following Mockingjay.

Up Next

Why Jennifer Lawrence And Co. Should Make Another Hunger Games Sequel, But Not Until After The Prequel
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

Lady Gaga Went Full Hunger Games For Inauguration Performance, And Fans Are Noticing news 3w Lady Gaga Went Full Hunger Games For Inauguration Performance, And Fans Are Noticing Braden Roberts
Chris Hemsworth's Throwback Photo Of Hunger Games Star And Brother Liam On His Birthday Is Adorable news 1M Chris Hemsworth's Throwback Photo Of Hunger Games Star And Brother Liam On His Birthday Is Adorable Sarah El-Mahmoud
Hunger Games Fans Just Realized The Boys’ Jack Quaid Killed Rue, And His Response Was Awesome news 1M Hunger Games Fans Just Realized The Boys’ Jack Quaid Killed Rue, And His Response Was Awesome Carlie Hoke

Trending Movies

Willy's Wonderland Feb 12, 2021 Willy's Wonderland Rating TBD
To All The Boys: Always And Forever Feb 12, 2021 To All The Boys: Always And Forever Rating TBD
Blue Is the Warmest Color Oct 25, 2013 Blue Is the Warmest Color 7
The Croods: A New Age Nov 25, 2020 The Croods: A New Age 6
Nomadland Feb 19, 2021 Nomadland 9
Bachelor In Paradise Bartender Wells Adams Wants The ‘Dumpster Fire’ Back In 2021 TBD Bachelor In Paradise Bartender Wells Adams Wants The ‘Dumpster Fire’ Back In 2021 Rating TBD
The Horrible Reference To Star Wars That Had To Be Replaced In The Mauritanian TBD The Horrible Reference To Star Wars That Had To Be Replaced In The Mauritanian Rating TBD
Yellowstone Cast Members And Fans React To First Preview For Spinoff Heading To Paramount Plus TBD Yellowstone Cast Members And Fans React To First Preview For Spinoff Heading To Paramount Plus Rating TBD
Critics Pushing Back After Carey Mulligan Says Reviewer Thought She Wasn't 'Hot' Enough For Promising Young Woman TBD Critics Pushing Back After Carey Mulligan Says Reviewer Thought She Wasn't 'Hot' Enough For Promising Young Woman Rating TBD
How Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’s Simon Will Move On After Taking A Stand In The Winter Finale TBD How Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’s Simon Will Move On After Taking A Stand In The Winter Finale Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information