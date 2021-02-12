Why Judas And The Black Messiah's Writers Weren't Worried About Spoiling Anything With The Title

We grew up in the church, Southern Baptist, so we’re very, very familiar with the Jesus story, the narrative, and it was always something in the back of our heads. When we originally wrote our treatment, we titled it “The Rise of the Black Messiah” because we wanted it to really hit home that this is an examination of COINTELPRO and how the state works individuals viewed with any danger much like the Roman empire was against Jesus. History sort of presented us with the perfect parallel to that story. And we felt like when you read the title of “Judas and the Black Messiah” you know what you're going into a bit, the endings already - we know that they killed Fred. We already know that. But to know that we're entering the story through Judas’s perspective, I think it adds even more for the biblical nature of the film. It makes it more epic.