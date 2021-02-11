Jurassic World: Dominion’s Sam Neill Teases Upcoming Story With Laura Dern

Leave a Comment
1993's Jurassic Park changed the film world forever, and the property has remained a vital part of the pop culture landscape. Dinosaurs returned to big screen with the Jurassic World franchise, which will come to a conclusion with Colin Trevorrow's upcoming threequel Dominion. The highly anticipated movie recently wrapped production, and will feature the return of the OG trio of heroes. And now Sam Neill is teasing his upcoming storyline opposite Laura Dern.
Long-time Jurassic fans were thrilled to learn that Jurassic World: Dominion would include actors Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill. The trio are reportedly going to have major roles in the movie, getting back into the dino action in the process. Neil recently spoke about his part in Dominion, and what to expect when Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler finally reunite on the big screen. As he put it,
Same character, but different world, different times. Dr. Grant and Dr. Sattler haven’t seen each other for some time, so you’ll see how that pans out.
Well, color me intrigued. It seems that we'll be able to see the reunion of Alan and Ellie in real time during Jurassic World: Dominion. And with Dinosaurs now living among people on the mainland, it's sure to trigger some memories.
Sam Neill's comments to Variety don't reveal much, but it's the most indication we've got regarding the OG heroes and their story in Jurassic World: Dominion. The trio of doctors were likely contacted shortly after dinosaurs were freed on the mainland, as their experience on Isla Nublar is no doubt invaluable. But the story will also likely dig into their personal lives, especially former flames Dr. Grant and Dr. Sattler.
In the original Jurassic Park movie, Alan and Ellie were love interests trying to survive a trip to the park that went very wrong. While both characters were noticeably absent from The Lost World, they returned for Jurassic Park III. The last we saw them they had broken up, but remained friends. In fact, Laura Dern's character had married and had children.
From Sam Neill's comments, it seems the pair eventually lost touch over the years. But that'll change in Jurassic World: Dominion, and they'll once again attempt to survive deadly encounters with the resurrected dinosaurs. And with the dinos now released on the mainland, seemingly nowhere is safe from the chaos that makes the Jurassic movies so thrilling.
While the contents of Jurassic World: Dominion are being kept under wraps, that didn't stop the trio of original stars from posting plenty of adorable content from the set. Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum got into a habit of recording videos singing together, while Laura Dern joined them to encourage folks to vote during the 2020 election. The movie recently wrapped after a long shooting schedule, making the threequel feel all the more real.
Jurassic World: Dominion is currently expected to arrive in theaters on June 10th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.