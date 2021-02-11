Jurassic World: Dominion’s Sam Neill Teases Upcoming Story With Laura Dern

While the contents of Jurassic World: Dominion are being kept under wraps, that didn't stop the trio of original stars from posting plenty of adorable content from the set. Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum got into a habit of recording videos singing together, while Laura Dern joined them to encourage folks to vote during the 2020 election. The movie recently wrapped after a long shooting schedule, making the threequel feel all the more real.

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently expected to arrive in theaters on June 10th, 2022.