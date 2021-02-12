Wait, Has Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2’s New Villain Been Revealed?

With the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse franchise all about visiting other dimensions, The Spot would be a great villain to use in the sequel, whether he’s working for the Kingpin or teaming up with someone like Doctor Octopus. Of course, since Into the Spider-Verse 2 is still over a year and a half away, it’ll likely be a while until we learn if Spot is indeed appearing or not. All we know for sure about Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2’s story so far is that it’ll involve Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, a.k.a. Spider-Woman, reuniting, and the Japanese Spider-Man from the 1978 TV series will appear.