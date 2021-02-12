Thor 4: Another Beloved MCU Character Is Officially On Set

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe recently kicked off Phase Four with WandaVision, and fans are eager to see delayed movies like Black Widow finally hit theaters. But there are a number of highly anticipated installments currently in production, including Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. The fourth solo flick will contain an appearance by the Guardians of the Galaxy, but another beloved Marvel character just arrived on set: Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie.
Valkyrie made her MCU in Thor: Ragnarok, and instantly connected with the fandom. She eventually reprised her role in Avengers: Endgame, fighting Thanos' forces in the final battle before being named King of New Asgard. Everyone was expecting her to return for Love and Thunder, and Tessa Thompson confirmed her arrival on set via social media. Check it out below.
Valkyrie is back in the house, and audiences are sure to be thrilled. Thor: Love and Thunder is shaping up to be a massive ensemble project, and fans are eager for any glimpse into the highly guarded set. We'll just have to wait and see if Tessa Thompson shares any much needed information while diving back into the MCU.
The above post comes to us from Tessa Thompson's Instagram Story, and shows that the Westworld actress has arrived in Sydney (and served her mandatory 2-week quarantine period) for Thor: Love and Thunder. Valkyrie was a major supporting role in Ragnarok, and moviegoers eager to see her relationship with the God of Thunder evolve. Although since the new movie will also bring back Jane Foster as Mighty Thor, there might be less screen time to go around.
From the looks of it, Tessa Thompson might have just missed the opportunity to overlap with the Guardians of the Galaxy cast. Actors like Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff have both departed Sydney after seemingly wrapping their roles in Thor: Love and Thunder. Does this mean Valkyrie and the Guardians won't be getting face time? It's too early to tell.
Since production is underway, little to no information about Thor: Love and Thunder has been made public. As such, fans are searching social media for any clues, such as Tessa Thompson's photo from the set. As for the actress herself, she was previously quoted hoping that Valkyrie gets to find her Queen in the upcoming blockbuster. She's been pushing for the character's overt queerness for years, and it should be interesting to see if this concept comes to fruition.
Regarding character pairings, I'm personally hoping that Jane and Valkyrie get plenty of scenes together in Thor: Love and Thunder. They're two very different personalities, and it would be fun to see them interact. And when Natalie Portman's character transforms into Mighty Thor, she might look to the Asgardian for support.
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently expected to arrive in theaters on May 6th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.