Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Thor 4: Another Beloved MCU Character Is Officially On Set

Valkyrie's poster

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe recently kicked off Phase Four with WandaVision, and fans are eager to see delayed movies like Black Widow finally hit theaters. But there are a number of highly anticipated installments currently in production, including Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. The fourth solo flick will contain an appearance by the Guardians of the Galaxy, but another beloved Marvel character just arrived on set: Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie.

Valkyrie made her MCU in Thor: Ragnarok, and instantly connected with the fandom. She eventually reprised her role in Avengers: Endgame, fighting Thanos' forces in the final battle before being named King of New Asgard. Everyone was expecting her to return for Love and Thunder, and Tessa Thompson confirmed her arrival on set via social media. Check it out below.

Tessa Thompson's Instagram Story

Valkyrie is back in the house, and audiences are sure to be thrilled. Thor: Love and Thunder is shaping up to be a massive ensemble project, and fans are eager for any glimpse into the highly guarded set. We'll just have to wait and see if Tessa Thompson shares any much needed information while diving back into the MCU.

The above post comes to us from Tessa Thompson's Instagram Story, and shows that the Westworld actress has arrived in Sydney (and served her mandatory 2-week quarantine period) for Thor: Love and Thunder. Valkyrie was a major supporting role in Ragnarok, and moviegoers eager to see her relationship with the God of Thunder evolve. Although since the new movie will also bring back Jane Foster as Mighty Thor, there might be less screen time to go around.

Valkyrie's time in the MCU is currently available on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

From the looks of it, Tessa Thompson might have just missed the opportunity to overlap with the Guardians of the Galaxy cast. Actors like Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff have both departed Sydney after seemingly wrapping their roles in Thor: Love and Thunder. Does this mean Valkyrie and the Guardians won't be getting face time? It's too early to tell.

Since production is underway, little to no information about Thor: Love and Thunder has been made public. As such, fans are searching social media for any clues, such as Tessa Thompson's photo from the set. As for the actress herself, she was previously quoted hoping that Valkyrie gets to find her Queen in the upcoming blockbuster. She's been pushing for the character's overt queerness for years, and it should be interesting to see if this concept comes to fruition.

Regarding character pairings, I'm personally hoping that Jane and Valkyrie get plenty of scenes together in Thor: Love and Thunder. They're two very different personalities, and it would be fun to see them interact. And when Natalie Portman's character transforms into Mighty Thor, she might look to the Asgardian for support.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently expected to arrive in theaters on May 6th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

Taika Waititi Does Not Seem Pumped About Thor 4's Captain Marvel And Valkyrie Theory
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

6 Massive WandaVision Questions We’re Left With After Episode 6 television 8h 6 Massive WandaVision Questions We’re Left With After Episode 6 Eric Eisenberg
Sounds Like Writing Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Was Super Emotional For James Gunn news 22h Sounds Like Writing Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Was Super Emotional For James Gunn Corey Chichizola
Looks Like Some Guardians Of The Galaxy Have Already Wrapped Thor: Love And Thunder news 1d Looks Like Some Guardians Of The Galaxy Have Already Wrapped Thor: Love And Thunder Corey Chichizola

Trending Movies

About Time Nov 8, 2013 About Time Rating TBD
French Exit Feb 12, 2021 French Exit Rating TBD
Minamata Feb 4, 2021 Minamata Rating TBD
Ammonite Nov 13, 2020 Ammonite 7
Black Widow May 7, 2021 Black Widow Rating TBD
Latest Snyder Cut Tease Shows Darkseid's Forces TBD Latest Snyder Cut Tease Shows Darkseid's Forces Rating TBD
Fire Breaks Out At Universal Studios' Islands Of Adventure TBD Fire Breaks Out At Universal Studios' Islands Of Adventure Rating TBD
Bad News For Those Keanu Reeves Kraven Rumors TBD Bad News For Those Keanu Reeves Kraven Rumors Rating TBD
Kristen Wiig's Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar Reviews Have Dropped, Here's What Critics Are Saying TBD Kristen Wiig's Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar Reviews Have Dropped, Here's What Critics Are Saying Rating TBD
Blake Lively Made A Great British Bake Off Handshake-Worthy Cake, But Ryan Reynolds Is Still A Pie Guy TBD Blake Lively Made A Great British Bake Off Handshake-Worthy Cake, But Ryan Reynolds Is Still A Pie Guy Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information