Thor 4: Another Beloved MCU Character Is Officially On Set

The Marvel Cinematic Universe recently kicked off Phase Four with WandaVision, and fans are eager to see delayed movies like Black Widow finally hit theaters. But there are a number of highly anticipated installments currently in production, including Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. The fourth solo flick will contain an appearance by the Guardians of the Galaxy, but another beloved Marvel character just arrived on set: Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie.