Bad News For Those Keanu Reeves Kraven Rumors

Keanu Reeves is one of the most popular actors working today, and comic book movies are some of the most popular released at the global box office. Put these two things together and it's no wonder than many have wished, hoped, and dreamed that Keanu Reeves would join a superhero property. Such ideas have been rumored before, and have apparently also been discussed with Reeves. A recent rumor had that the actor may be considering taking on a major comic book role, namely Spider-Man villain Kraven The Hunter. But now it seems that might not be the case.
Earlier this week a rumor was going around that the Spider-Man villain Kraven The Hunter, who has been on the short list to get his own spinoff movie for some time, had finally been found: Keanu Reeves himself. Now Skyler Shuler of TheDisInsider, who has shown a history of being right when it comes to such rumors, is reporting that while it is true that Reeves was approached for the role, he apparently turned it down some time ago.
While we have to call this response to the rumor a rumor as well without confirmation, it would certainly be unsurprising if this turns out to be the case. It wouldn't be the first time that rumors about Keanu Reeves being approached by Sony to play Kraven The Hunter were either embellished, or simply made their way through the rumor mill.
There's always the possibility, without any confirmation, that the original rumor still has validity to it. Perhaps Keanu Reeves reconsidered the role or maybe changes were made to the character or story that caused him to change his mind? Such a thing is certainly possible, though it seems unlikely.
Considering the fact that Sony has successfully made Morbius into a movie (even if its release keeps getting delayed), a Kraven The Hunter project has to be seen as a strong possibility. Exactly what's going on with the Spider-Verse these days is unclear. From Michael Keaton appearing in Morbius to reports of previous actors from Spider-Man franchises appearing in Jon Watts' Spider-Man 3, there's clearly a lot going on behind the scenes. And the public is invested.
While it seems at this point that Keanu is probably not going to play Kraven, it's hopefully only a matter of time before he plays some comic book character other than John Constantine. And there are some other strong candidates to play Kraven if they're interested.