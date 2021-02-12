Bad News For Those Keanu Reeves Kraven Rumors

Keanu Reeves is one of the most popular actors working today, and comic book movies are some of the most popular released at the global box office. Put these two things together and it's no wonder than many have wished, hoped, and dreamed that Keanu Reeves would join a superhero property. Such ideas have been rumored before, and have apparently also been discussed with Reeves. A recent rumor had that the actor may be considering taking on a major comic book role, namely Spider-Man villain Kraven The Hunter. But now it seems that might not be the case.