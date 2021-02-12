Latest Snyder Cut Tease Shows Darkseid's Forces And A New Villain

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Justice League might have arrived in theaters back in 2017, but the DC blockbuster has continued to dominate pop culture. The Snyder Cut is finally becoming a reality on HBO Max this March, which will reveal Zack Snyder's original vision for the infamous movie. A full trailer is coming shortly, and every day new footage is arriving to help buoy excitement. And the latest footage reveals Darkseid's forces, including a new villain.