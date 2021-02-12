How To Watch Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar Streaming

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It has already been a decade since Kirsten Wiig and Annie Mumolo got together to write and star in Bridesmaids, and if the past tells us anything, their latest collaboration, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, looks like it will become yet another cult classic we’ll be talking about for years to come. But we can’t talk about the movie unless we see it, and the best way to watch the comedy about two Midwestern women looking for a good time (not just with Jamie Dornan) is streaming. But where and how can we watch Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar streaming anyway? Funny you should ask.

Now, more so than ever before, watching a movie from the comfort of your own home on any number of streaming services is about as easy as it gets. That being said, while we push through the final weeks of wintry cold weather, here’s everything you need to know about escaping to a tropical dreamland and watch Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar streaming.