Doctor Strange 2: Benedict Wong’s Photo From The Set Will Make Spider-Man Fans Happy

Wong's Infinity War Poster

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a number of projects currently underway. Thor: Love and Thunder recently began filming down under, while both Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are also in production. The latter project will presumably expand the MCU in a big way, and fans are eager to catch up with returning characters like Wong. And actor Benedict Wong recently shared a photo from the set that will make Spidey fans super happy.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was in the midst of production across the pond, before the set was temporarily shut down due to hospitals being at capacity. But it seems that filming has resumed, as Benedict Wong shared an image from the set. And by rocking some Spider-Man leggings, he's creating a crossover moment of his very own. Check it out below

Staying warm during these cold winter months is a priority for all of us-- even if you're a Sorcerer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The U.K. is known for being especially freezing during this time, so it makes a great deal of sense that Benedict Wong might be layering up. And what better way than some Spider-Man print leggings?

The above post comes to us from Benedict Wong's Instagram page, and shows the actor lounging on his personal chair from the set. With his character's name on the back of the chair itself, it's clear that the Wong is once again back in the MCU. We'll just have to wait and see if he and Spider-Man ever get to interact on the big screen.

Wong is arguably the biggest supporting character from the Doctor Strange franchise, appearing alongside Benedict Cumberbatch's title character in both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Fans are eager to catch up with him in The Multiverse of Madness, especially with Sam Raimi at the helm. And the sequel's title certainly teases that it'll be dealing with some high concepts.

Doctor Strange is seemingly going to be a major presence in the next slate of Marvel movies, especially after the loss of Iron Man and Captain America. Benedict Cumberbatch's hero will have a role in Spider-Man 3, serving as Peter Parker's new mentor. Wong could also be featured, as he's often in Strange's crossover moments.

And with Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff set for a role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel fans are also wondering if Strange might appear in WandaVision. Fans are expecting these two projects to eventually connect, and the Disney+ show is the hottest show in water cooler talk. We'll just have to wait and see how it all shakes out, and how much Benedict Wong we get in Phase Four.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently expected to arrive in theaters on March 25th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Co-Director Raises A Great Point About Doctor Strange In Spider-Man 3
