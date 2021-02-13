Predator 5 Story Details Have Possibly Been Revealed, And They Sound Badass

Now this synopsis hasn't been verified, so take it with as big of a grain of salt as possible. But if it ends up being true, it will be the one of the few Predator films to feature a female lead. While there have been some seriously badass women in the franchise, they usually co-star alongside a male lead (Danny Glover and María Conchita Alonso, Adrien Brody and Alice Braga, etc). In the alleged plot, it sounds like Kee will be taking on a more central role than past female characters in the franchise. While the Alien vs. Predator films did feature female leads, those crossovers exist independently of the main Predator franchise.