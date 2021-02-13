Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Commemorates Marvel Movie's Original Release Date With Fitting Tweet

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Ready for the understatement of the year? Well, here is it: our lives would be much different on this Friday in February if the COVID-19 pandemic had never come to fruition around the globe. Aside from the millions of deaths and insurmountable loss of jobs, public gatherings, specifically trips to the movie theaters, have become a rarity throughout 2020 and 2021. If not a single theatrical release date had shifted, today would be the opening day Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, starring Kim’s Convenience actor Simu Liu.