Rebel Wilson Talks Turning 40, Feeling Great, And Keeping Off The Weight

Rebel Wilson has been relatively candid about her struggles with her weight. On the surface, you wouldn’t think her weight would have affected her happiness much in, as the actress exudes confidence both on screen and off. In the same interview, Wilson spoke on her weight struggles and how each time she lost weight in the past she would put it back on. She says that it's only now, when she has worked on herself in all areas including her mental health, that the weight has seemed to stay off. In Wilson’s own words: