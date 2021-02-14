Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Robert Downey Jr. And Mark Ruffalo Share Behind-The-Scenes Avengers Photos On Josh Brolin’s Birthday, But Did He Even See Them?

Thanos Avengers: Endgame Josh Brolin 2018

It’s hard to believe, but Josh Brolin turned 53 this weekend, making him one of the older Marvel stars. He’s two years younger than Robert Downey Jr and the exact same age as Mark Ruffalo, believe it or not, and his two MCU “enemies” both wished him a friendly “Happy Birthday” this week with some great behind-the-scenes shots of the making of the last couple of Avengers movies. My only question? Did he even see them?

Robert Downey Jr. shared a post of a scene Iron Man filmed with Thanos to celebrate the latest MCU birthday. Intriguingly he brought in a third film that Josh Brolin is well-known for: The Coen Brothers’ 2007 masterpiece No Country for Old Men.

He wasn’t the only Avenger to let bygones be bygones and wish the ol’ Thanos actor a Happy Birthday either. I don’t know if Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. coordinated in advance, but the Hulk actor also shared a behind-the-scenes photo in the green screen pajamas a lot of the actors need when shooting Marvel films. Plus, there’s a Spidey reference to boot!

Josh Brolin, for his part, is on a social media break right now. He announced a little over a month ago that he was feeling a little icky about the cons of social media and that he was going to step back for at least a month. Well, the month mark came and went about a week ago, and Brolin hasn’t seemingly popped back online. He had noted at the time:

I’m here in the desert. I woke up this morning with a very strong feeling that social media is the death of us. So, I think there’s been some really, really good things about it. Some really wonderful things. And I’ve met incredible artists and writers and thinkers and feelers and all that. I’m so grateful to it. I was kind of late in the game getting it and maybe early in the game getting out.You feel like you have a connection with people, you feel like you have an access but it becomes very self-centered. Unreal. Because you don’t. …So, my suggestion with social media, an experiment, is to go off for a month.

Previously, Josh Brolin was having the best time sharing images in the buff and also hyping the fans for the still-impending release of his new Warner Bros. movie Dune. But as a lot of that stuff has been pushed further out, I totally get the desire to take a break.

Plus, I’m sure a lot of these social media birthday posts are more for the fanbase anyway. What I wouldn’t give to be a fly on the wall though, when Josh Brolin got actual texts and calls on his birthday. Happy 53rd bud. It doesn’t quite rank next to Thanos hitting roughly 1,000, but here’s hoping it was still a good one.

Up Next

So Sweet! Robert Downey Jr. Gets Birthday Wishes From His Marvel Family
More From This Author
    • Jessica Rawden Jessica Rawden View Profile

      Amazing Race & Top Chef superfan with a pinch of Disney fairy dust thrown in. If you’ve created a rom-com I’ve probably watched it.

How American Horror Story Helped WandaVision's Set Designer With That Awesome Halloween Episode television 3h How American Horror Story Helped WandaVision's Set Designer With That Awesome Halloween Episode Nick Venable
5 Things To Know About Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur television 21h 5 Things To Know About Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur Rich Knight
Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo Clarifies Captain America’s Time Travel Trip news 1d Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo Clarifies Captain America’s Time Travel Trip Katherine Webb

Trending Movies

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar Feb 12, 2021 Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar 9
Minamata Feb 4, 2021 Minamata Rating TBD
Avengers: Infinity War Apr 27, 2018 Avengers: Infinity War 9
Greenland Dec 18, 2020 Greenland 5
Black Widow May 7, 2021 Black Widow Rating TBD
Why The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’s Alfonso Ribeiro Is Embarrassed By His Original Audition TBD Why The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’s Alfonso Ribeiro Is Embarrassed By His Original Audition Rating TBD
When Zack Snyder's Justice League Will Be Streaming On HBO Max (And 5 Other Things To Know) TBD When Zack Snyder's Justice League Will Be Streaming On HBO Max (And 5 Other Things To Know) Rating TBD
Rege-Jean Page’s Family Reacted To His Steamy Bridgerton Sex Scenes, And There’s A Peach Emoji Involved TBD Rege-Jean Page’s Family Reacted To His Steamy Bridgerton Sex Scenes, And There’s A Peach Emoji Involved Rating TBD
Zombieland's Abigail Breslin Has A Message After Her Dad Was Ventilated While Fighting Covid-19 TBD Zombieland's Abigail Breslin Has A Message After Her Dad Was Ventilated While Fighting Covid-19 Rating TBD
Full Snyder Cut Trailer For HBO Max's Justice League Shows More Of Darkseid's Apokolips And New Footage Of Jared Leto's Joker TBD Full Snyder Cut Trailer For HBO Max's Justice League Shows More Of Darkseid's Apokolips And New Footage Of Jared Leto's Joker Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information