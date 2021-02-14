Robert Downey Jr. And Mark Ruffalo Share Behind-The-Scenes Avengers Photos On Josh Brolin’s Birthday, But Did He Even See Them?

I’m here in the desert. I woke up this morning with a very strong feeling that social media is the death of us. So, I think there’s been some really, really good things about it. Some really wonderful things. And I’ve met incredible artists and writers and thinkers and feelers and all that. I’m so grateful to it. I was kind of late in the game getting it and maybe early in the game getting out.You feel like you have a connection with people, you feel like you have an access but it becomes very self-centered. Unreal. Because you don’t. …So, my suggestion with social media, an experiment, is to go off for a month.