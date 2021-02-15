Comments

Kendall Jenner Sends Self-Love Message After Rocking Kim’s Red SKIMS Underwear For Valentine’s Day

Kendall Jenner on Keeping up with the Kardashians

Kendall Jenner is a model. She’s wealthy. She’s part of the famous Kardashian family and she seemingly wants for very little. Plus over the Valentine’s Day holiday she did her half-sister Kim Kardashian a solid and rocked some red SKIMS like it was nobody’s business. Not everyone was happy with the choice, but Kendall Jenner took the opportunity to share a message on self-love with her fans--and even some of her haters.

To really get a feel for what happened here, first you need to see the lingerie-clad Kendall Jenner rocking out in bright red undies to celebrate her famous sibling’s line of shapewear. In short, Jenner looks quite like a model in the short segment, probably because she is a model.

Even if she weren’t a model at this point, all of the Kardashian sisters have pretty much figured out how to rock their best angles in the best lighting and a post like this wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian or Kylie Jenner either. Regardless, pretty much everything Kendall and the gang do is under some sort of scrutiny online.

After the Valentine’s Day posts dropped, one woman took to Twitter to share that she has “99 problems” and that “looking like Kendall Jenner would solve all of them.” Say it in the same cadence as the Jay-Z song and it’s a pretty catchy comment, but Kendall Jenner wants to make it clear that looking good won’t solve all of your problems in life and that the real answer is finding self-love. She responded to the Tweet, noting (edited for grammar),

I am an extremely lucky girl. Appreciative of all that I have, but I want you to know I have bad days too and that I hear you! You are beautiful just the way you are!!! It’s not always as perfect as it may seem.

Social media can often make the lives of celebrities and influencers look idyllic. That can hit the fans who follow them hard, particularly on holidays with a little bit of a lonely reputation, as Valentine’s Day can have. However, Kendall Jenner is a person just like everyone else with her own issues, and unlike most people, a lot of her issues are public knowledge. She’s been open in the past about being a hypochondriac, and her anxiety has shown up from time to time while filming Keeping up with the Kardashians.

That show has also detailed moments from her life most people wouldn’t want public, like that time she and sister Kylie Jenner got into a huge blow-up argument during the filming of the TV series. That series may be ending soon, but we’ve seen an awful lot of Jenner’s life play out on television since she was a kid.

Now, whether or not Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS products will actually help you achieve the look you want to achieve is a horse of a different color. Just ask this TikToker what she thinks about the famous shapewear line...

