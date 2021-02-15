How Universal Studios Reportedly Handled Guest Who Wouldn't Follow Mask Rules On Skull Island Ride

The reporter was far enough back on the ride that the full exchange between the parkgoer and the ride operator was not heard, but the end result was that the guest ultimately left the ride--though they did put their mask back on first. The guest had probably waited some time in a queue before ultimately having to skip the ride due to the mask rule, but this is still a happier end result than some other moments we’ve seen in the parks, when non-compliant guests have had to be escorted out and more. The park worker seems to have stuck to the rules in this situation, as well.