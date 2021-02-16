Star Wars' Daisy Ridley Reveals Her Feelings About Social Media After Quitting Herself

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Actress Daisy Ridley became a household name over the past few years, in no small part due to her starring role as Rey in Star Wars' sequel trilogy. She's remained busy in a variety of other projects, especially after The Rise of Skywalker's release. Years after she left social media, Ridley recently explained how she feels about stepping away from that aspect of digital life.
Since The Rise of Skywalker was released, the cast of Star Wars have been open about what it was actually like in the galaxy far, far away. This includes the downside to these dream jobs, such as the race-based hate that was directed toward John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran. The latter actress left social media as a result, and Daisy Ridley actually did the same earlier. Now Ridley has spoken about this decision, saying:
I think people use it really well. It’s an amazing tool for connection, particularly now. It’s just not for me.
Well, there you have it. It looks like Daisy Ridley is at peace with her decision to leave social media, and has found some relief in staying away. And while she'll no longer be able to directly communicate with her droves of fans, it seems like the 28 year-old actress ultimately made the right call.
Daisy Ridley's comments to Who What Wear help to peel back the curtain on Daisy Ridley's decision to quit social media for the time being. It seems scrolling through outlets like Twitter or Instagram isn't healthy for the Murder on the Orient Express actress. And while she recognizes that many celebs can use social in a good way, she's simply not one of them. At least, for now.
Star Wars fans can re-watch Daisy Ridley's tenure as Rey on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Landing a role in Star Wars is a life-changing turn of events, and Daisy Ridley still was using social media when The Force Awakens was released back in 2015. But she eventually left Instagram in 2016, in the time before the release of The Last Jedi. That might have been a good call, as Rian Johnson's movie was divisive upon its release and both the director and cast faced online backlash.
It was this backlash that inspired Kelly Marie Tran to leave social media herself. The actress was subject to online harassment after debuting as Rose Tico, eventually departing social and starting therapy as a result. The devotion of the Star Wars fandom is what makes the property such a massive success, but it can also be a double-edged sword.
The Star Wars franchise will continue to grow with Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron movie, as well as the shows on Disney+. Be sure to check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.