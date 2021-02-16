Don't Expect The Guardians Of The Galaxy To Be In Thor: Love And Thunder All That Much

So what do you do? You come up with a new solution for Thor: Love and Thunder that gets the God of Thunder from the Guardians’ ship to whatever was supposed to happen in his pending sequel. And that explains why Chris Pratt already is home from Australia, and why Karen Gillan already is back in the UK quarantining as she prepares to film a non-Marvel project. Additionally, Pom Klementioff, who plays Mantis in the MCU, shared on social media that she is out of Australia already, so whatever the Guardians filmed, it was short, and they are on their way.