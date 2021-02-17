Emma Stone's Cruella Trailer Has Arrived And Yes, She's Perfect In The Role

What is the release strategy for Cruella? The trailer has a date of May 28, 2021, but is that only on Disney+? Or is the studio holding out hope for a theatrical push for the family movie? And IS this a family movie? I mean, everything about it suggests that it has to be. No way is Disney making a Cruella Deville movie with Emma Stone that you can’t bring the kids to. But at the end of that trailer, it does say, “This film is not yet rated.” Could they possibly get a PG-13 for this 101 Dalmatians live-action spinoff?