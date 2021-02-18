Happy Gilmore Villain Shooter McGavin Hilariously Edited Adam Sandler's Golf Video

As we wrote about in our first article about Adam Sandler's resurrection of the Happy Gilmore swing, actor Christopher McDonald was quick to respond to the video via his Shooter McGavin account on Twitter with a personal message for his rival – but today he took things a step further. In Sandler's original version, fans are asked to take it on his word that the ball the actor strikes goes far and straight, but this new edit suggests otherwise. Spliced together with a memorable scene from the 1996 comedy, the villain's cut shows the drive going so far that it knocks a woman out of a window.

For comparison purposes, you can watch Adam Sandler's original Happy Gilmore 25th anniversary video below: