Nomadland Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About Frances McDormand’s Latest

Recently nominated for a Golden Globe thanks to her work in Nomadland, Frances McDormand looks like she might be on track for a sixth Academy Award nomination in the near future. And if this tide of praise keeps up, she could be a prime candidate for her third Best Actress win, after bringing home such honors for 1997’s Fargo, and most recently for 2018’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Lindsay Baher from The AP helps fuel these hopes, as her reaction also highlights McDormand’s work as follows: