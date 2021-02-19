The Little Things' Denzel Washington Reveals The Advice Steven Spielberg Gave Him That Stuck

But Denzel Washington’s directing efforts, just like his illustrious acting career, have a certain amount of gravitas. In recent years, he directed, produced and starred in the Oscar-nominated film Fences, which score multiple award nominations and wins. Other acclaimed films directed by the actor include 2002’s Antwone Fisher and 2007’s The Great Debaters. Like many Black filmmakers, Washington chose to focus on spotlighting distinct aspects of the Black American experience. His next directing effort will follow the tradition as he helms an adaptation of Dana Canedy’s memoir Journal for Jordan with Michael B. Jordan and Chane Adams in the lead roles. He has been one of the few actor-turned-directors who has managed to direct amazing work that measures up to their acting career.