Princess Bride And Wonder Woman Icon Robin Wright Reveals What Her Kids Actually Think Of Her 30-Year Career

Leave a Comment
Robin Wright’s Hollywood career has spanned over three decades and led her to be a part of some of the most memorable films and TV shows of all time like Forrest Gump and Wonder Woman. It’s enough to make anyone a little bit cocky, but she remains one of the more down-to-earth stars in the film industry. That could be, in part, because her life outside of her career helps her stay humble. At least, that seems to be the case, given how she says her kids respond to her iconic movie roles.
As an actress, Robin Wright’s work has run the gamut -- with roles in Oscar-winning films and blockbuster franchises. Her choices have been so wide-ranging in terms of genre that there’s really something for everyone in her filmography. Robin Wright was asked recently if her children have a favorite movie that she’s starred in -- and her answer to People was very funny:
You know, I don't even know that they've seen all of my movies! Your own kids, they're like yawning going to sets since they've been going since they were six months old.
Her kids’ sentiment is probably pretty relatable for a lot of parents, and also a refreshingly down-to-earth look at what her life is like off screen. The actress did concede that even if her kids aren’t all that impressed with her career, she knows she has plenty to be proud of:
I am very aware of all the gifts. The Princess Bride, Forrest Gump -- it's such an honor to have been a part of those iconic films. I've been very lucky with the course of my career. And I just love that we're here now, in my 50s and I can't wait to direct again.
It’s cool to hear Robin Wright reflect on her career in this way, since many of her fans can agree she’s made an indelible impression with her most iconic roles. When it comes to her vast body of work, she’s found a way to embody strength and vulnerability in her performances, which isn’t always an easy feat. She’s also shown she’s not afraid of taking risks and challenging herself, as is evidenced by her most recent film.
Robin Wright’s directorial debut, Land, marks a new chapter in her career -- one she’s clearly very excited about. She joins the ranks of other actress-directors like Olivia Wilde, Angelina Jolie, Jodie Foster and recent Golden Globe nominee for Best Director Regina King. So far, Land has received generally positive reviews from critics, many of whom have lauded Robin Wright for taking on both a starring role and directorial duties.
So maybe Robin Wright’s kids aren’t all that excited about her lengthy career in Hollywood. The actress still has plenty to be proud of, and it’s clear she’s not planning on stopping any time soon.