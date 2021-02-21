Princess Bride And Wonder Woman Icon Robin Wright Reveals What Her Kids Actually Think Of Her 30-Year Career

Robin Wright’s Hollywood career has spanned over three decades and led her to be a part of some of the most memorable films and TV shows of all time like Forrest Gump and Wonder Woman. It’s enough to make anyone a little bit cocky, but she remains one of the more down-to-earth stars in the film industry. That could be, in part, because her life outside of her career helps her stay humble. At least, that seems to be the case, given how she says her kids respond to her iconic movie roles.