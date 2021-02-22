Sounds Like Mortal Kombat’s Fatalities Will Be Super Important

Mortal Kombat is known for many things by video game fans, from its awesome and powerful characters to its sweet battle settings. Of course, what probably stands out the most to the MK faithful are the heavily stylized (and violent) fighting moves, particularly the Fatalities. These are, of course, the brutal finishing moves performed by a combatant to end a fight. While 1995’s Mortal Kombat held back somewhat when it came to delivering game-accurate Fatalities, the upcoming reboot will do no such thing. With this, the director has opened up about why they’re so important to the film and the franchise as a whole.