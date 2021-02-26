Nomadland Ending: Where Does Each Character Go From Here

WARNING: The following article contains specific details about the ending to Nomadland. Unless you have you seen the film or simply prefer to remain free from fear of SPOILERS, we recommend seeking the film in theaters or streaming on Hulu before continuing.

Throughout Nomadland, director Chloé Zhao takes the audience on a journey through the heart of the American West through the eyes of Fern, a recently widowed and out-of-work middle-aged woman struggling to find her place in a country that has seemed to have forgotten her and the various nomads she meets along the way. Played masterfully by Frances McDormand, the film’s central character embarks upon a transformative odyssey where she crosses paths with some of the most likable, empathetic, and unchained characters on the road. All of this leads to the fitting, gripping, and awe-inspiring Nomadland ending.