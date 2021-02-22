Kelly Marie Tran Reveals What It Feels Like To Be The Next Disney Princess

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It has been difficult for some to find positives with the way the world has been this past year, but things may be looking up for Disney fans: we'll be getting a new Disney princess soon! Not only will we have the new world of Kumandra to dive into in the upcoming Raya and the Last Dragon animated film, but our new Disney princess comes from the Star Wars universe! Kelly Marie Tran, who gained recognition for her role as Rose Tico in the Star Wars franchise, is the voice of our new princess, Raya. Tran has now spoken out about what it feels like to live pretty much every little girl’s dream.