Kelly Marie Tran Reveals What It Feels Like To Be The Next Disney Princess

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
It has been difficult for some to find positives with the way the world has been this past year, but things may be looking up for Disney fans: we'll be getting a new Disney princess soon! Not only will we have the new world of Kumandra to dive into in the upcoming Raya and the Last Dragon animated film, but our new Disney princess comes from the Star Wars universe! Kelly Marie Tran, who gained recognition for her role as Rose Tico in the Star Wars franchise, is the voice of our new princess, Raya. Tran has now spoken out about what it feels like to live pretty much every little girl’s dream.
It sounds like Kelly Marie Trans was one of those little girls who dreamed of being a Disney princess, because she’s pretty stoked about her new role. During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Tran talks about how surreal her new reality is. In the actress’ own words:
I loved like all the animated movies. Yeah, it’s a big deal. I’m technically a Disney princess! … I’m stoked. I can’t believe I get to be a part of this --it feels like a world that I feel is still impossible, but I’m doing this.
It’s likely that her part in the Star Wars franchise, which for a lot of people would be another dream come true, paved the way for Kelly Marie Tran's casting in Raya and the Last Dragon seeing as they are both under the House of Mouse. The parts are not dissimilar, as both characters are strong women, fighting for causes they believe in.
It’s pretty wild that not one but two dreams have come to fruition for Kelly Marie Tran. In the same interview, she speaks on what it feels like to be a part of the two worlds. Here it is in her own words:
It feels like a weird fever dream, the whole thing.
Actresses who've played beloved Disney princesses in live-action remakes have spoken out about what a big deal it is to take on those roles, but it’s a little different taking on an entirely new Disney princess role. There’s no telling how the new princess will be received but, if history serves, Raya will soon be in the hearts of moviegoers everywhere.
Kelly Marie Tran's awe of position, however well deserved it may be, is not surprising. Her roles as a Star Wars hero and Disney princess are not to be taken lightly, as they mean so much to so many people. Her hard work is done though, as Raya and the Last Dragon is set to release in a little over a week, and all there is left to do is to enjoy the film with the rest of the world.
Raya and the Last Dragon will be released on March 5, in both theaters and through Premier Access on Disney+, which you can sign up for using this link.