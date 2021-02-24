I Care A Lot Ending: Do The Final Twists And Turns Satisfy?

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains major spoilers from I Care A Lot and its ending. Read no further if you haven't seen the Netflix movie yet.

I Care A Lot on Netflix is the story of Marla Grayson (Rosamund Pike), a woman so ambitious that she’s willing to exploit the elderly to gain wealth and status. Directed and written by J Blakeson, I Care A Lot is a black-comedy that satirizes the extremes some people go to to come out on top. I Care A lot features Rosamund Pike in one of her best performances as the ruthless and cunning Marla, and the film has an equally strong supporting cast made up of Peter Dinklage, Dianne Wiest, and Eiza González. The I Care A lot ending offers a conclusion that gives Marla exactly what she wants but at a cost.