Wesley Snipes Sends Nod To The Daywalker Fanbase After Being Asked About A Cameo In Blade Reboot

To be clear, Wesley Snipes hasn’t been approached about appearing in the Blade reboot, but if someone from Marvel Studios were to call him up, it sounds like he’s open to being involved. Certainly plenty of fans would like this to happen, as evidenced by the tweets posted after the Blade reboot was officially announced at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con. On the other hand, with Mahershala Ali taking over Blade duties, it’s possible Kevin Feige and the other MCU bigwigs might find Snipes popping up in the reboot, even if it’s just briefly, too distracting when the attention should be squarely focused on the new guy slicing up vampires.