Zack Snyder's Fans Are Convinced That A Major Hero Is Going To Cameo In The Snyder Cut Of Justice League

Vanity Fair did a lengthy piece on the Snyder Cut, digging into the behind-the-scenes chaos that led to an alternate cut of Justice League in the first place. Near the end of that feature, Zack Snyder implies that he shot a hero cameo as part of his reshot ending, and the character’s appearance will “blow hardcore fans’ minds.” There aren’t a TON of options left on the table when you consider that Justice League already includes the key DC heroes of Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and The Flash (Ezra Miller). Throw in Joker, Mera (Amber Heard), Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello), and Martian Manhunter, and the list of mindblowing cameos really does come down to the Lanterns.