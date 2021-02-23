Zack Snyder's Fans Are Convinced That A Major Hero Is Going To Cameo In The Snyder Cut Of Justice League

Leave a Comment
Given its four-hour run time, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is bound to include more than a few surprises once it lands on HBO Max on March 18. We expect this feature to be completely different from the theatrical cut that landed in multiplexes in 2017. And so far, we have been able to confirm (mostly thanks to Zack Snyder, himself) the inclusion of important new characters like Joker (Jared Leto) and Martian Manhunter (Harry Lennix). Now, however, Snyder is teasing one more massive hero reveal, and fans are speculating that it’s Green Lantern.
Vanity Fair did a lengthy piece on the Snyder Cut, digging into the behind-the-scenes chaos that led to an alternate cut of Justice League in the first place. Near the end of that feature, Zack Snyder implies that he shot a hero cameo as part of his reshot ending, and the character’s appearance will “blow hardcore fans’ minds.” There aren’t a TON of options left on the table when you consider that Justice League already includes the key DC heroes of Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and The Flash (Ezra Miller). Throw in Joker, Mera (Amber Heard), Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello), and Martian Manhunter, and the list of mindblowing cameos really does come down to the Lanterns.
Which is why we see Tweets like this:
Green Lantern, and members of the Green Lantern Corps, have been rumored parts of the Snyder Cut for years. For all of the horrible decisions made in the 2017 theatrical cut of Justice League, that movie did include a Lantern in the “History Lesson” sequence. And there has been speculation that a Lantern would show up at the end of Snyder’s Justice League as a tease to what could come in a sequel.
I’ll tell you one person it will not be: Ryan Reynolds. Unless he’s lying. But the actor who once played Hal Jordan in a Warner Bros. movie took to social media during this trend yesterday and posted:
That’s another massive rumor that has been making the rounds, and I feel like there is a massive contingent of Snyder Cut fans who won’t fully believe that Reynolds is NOT bringing back Hal Jordan until they see the film in its entirety on March 18.
What are your best guesses? The good news is that we don’t have to wait very long to find out for ourselves. Zack Snyder’s Justice League is coming to HBO Max on March 18, completing a promised vision for the superhero epic that continues the storyline established in Snyder’s Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Brace yourselves!