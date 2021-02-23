Comments

Leave a Comment

features

Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's Lady Sings The Blues Giveaway

Diana Ross in Lady Sings The Blues

We're excited to partner with Paramount for another giveaway! The classic drama Lady Sings The Blues is now on Blu-ray for the first time ever, so we're giving away 5 Blu-rays in celebration!

Diana Ross portrays legendary singer Billie Holiday in Lady Sings The Blues. The Blu-ray includes the following previously released bonus content in standard definition: commentary by executive producer and Motown founder Berry Gordy, director Sidney Furie and artist manager Shelly Berger, a making-of featurette entitled "Behind the Blues: Lady Sings the Blues," and seven deleted scenes.

Simply fill out the form below for your chance to be one of the 5 winners! The giveaway ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on March 10, 2021.

Official Rules: Just fill out the form above to enter. No purchase necessary. Must be a U.S. resident over 18 years of age to enter. The sweepstakes ends at 11:59 pm CT on March 10, 2021. The winners will be chosen at random and notified via email. Winners must respond in 3 days to claim prize or risk forfeiting. Participants can be disqualified for any reason. Failure to comply with the rules will result in disqualification and subsequent mockery. CinemaBlend cannot accept responsibility for any shipping issues. Good luck!

More From This Author
Hulu's The United States Vs. Billie Holiday Reviews Have Dropped, Here's What Critics Are Saying news 15h Hulu's The United States Vs. Billie Holiday Reviews Have Dropped, Here's What Critics Are Saying Sydney Skubic
Hulu’s The United States Vs. Billie Holiday Review: A Scattered Biopic That Hangs On A Great Lead Performance reviews 18h Hulu’s The United States Vs. Billie Holiday Review: A Scattered Biopic That Hangs On A Great Lead Performance Eric Eisenberg
All The New Movies Coming Out In February 2021 news 1M All The New Movies Coming Out In February 2021 Philip Sledge

Trending Movies

Willy's Wonderland Feb 12, 2021 Willy's Wonderland Rating TBD
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Jul 9, 2021 Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Rating TBD
Captain America: The Winter Soldier Apr 4, 2014 Captain America: The Winter Soldier Rating TBD
The Courier Mar 19, 2021 The Courier Rating TBD
Honest Thief Oct 16, 2020 Honest Thief 4
Watch Mortal Kombat’s Cast React To The Violent First Trailer TBD Watch Mortal Kombat’s Cast React To The Violent First Trailer Rating TBD
Will The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Actually Kill Off Steve Rogers Before Handling Captain America Drama? TBD Will The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Actually Kill Off Steve Rogers Before Handling Captain America Drama? Rating TBD
DC's Blue Beetle Movie Just Took A Major Step Forward TBD DC's Blue Beetle Movie Just Took A Major Step Forward Rating TBD
Godzilla Vs. Kong Director On Why King Of The Monsters Backlash Didn’t Affect The Crossover TBD Godzilla Vs. Kong Director On Why King Of The Monsters Backlash Didn’t Affect The Crossover Rating TBD
Eddie Murphy Had A Different Actor In Mind To Play His Coming 2 America Son And It Could Have Been Hilarious TBD Eddie Murphy Had A Different Actor In Mind To Play His Coming 2 America Son And It Could Have Been Hilarious Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information