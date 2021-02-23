Tom Holland Describes One Spider-Man 3 Fight Scene As 'The Most Impressive' He's Seen In A Superhero Film

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, and there are a number of highly anticipated projects currently in production. One of these is Jon Watts' third Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland. The threequel seems like it's going to be a game-changer for the title character, and will feature a number of actors from the previous two franchises. And now Holland is hyping up a particularly impressive fight scene from the mysterious blockbuster.