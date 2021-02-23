Tom Holland Describes One Spider-Man 3 Fight Scene As 'The Most Impressive' He's Seen In A Superhero Film

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, and there are a number of highly anticipated projects currently in production. One of these is Jon Watts' third Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland. The threequel seems like it's going to be a game-changer for the title character, and will feature a number of actors from the previous two franchises. And now Holland is hyping up a particularly impressive fight scene from the mysterious blockbuster.
Tom Holland is in the midst of filming his whopping sixth appearance as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the contents of his third solo flick are being kept under wraps, Holland has been sharing some brief teases about its contents. He recently spoke about one particular fight scene, sharing:
I saw an edit three or four days ago of a fight scene that we've been shooting for about a month. And it is easily the most impressive fight scene I've ever seen in a superhero movie. I was blown away by it. From the work that the stunt boys have done, to the work that some of the actors and myself have done on set, it's just been incredible, and I'm really, really excited for people to see it.
Well, color me intrigued. Tom Holland has done a ton of thrilling fight sequences throughout Phase Three of the MCU, in addition to his upcoming role in the Uncharted movie. So if his battles in Spider-Man 3 are impressing him that much, it must have some next-level type of thrills. The wait all of a sudden feels much longer.
Tom Holland's comments come from his recent conversation with Yahoo! while promoting his new movie Cherry. Eventually the subject turned to his current work on the third Spider-Man movie, and he teased a truly epic fight scene. In the actor's words, it's the most impressive he's ever seen within the genre. Considering how many awesome moments have come from comic book movies over the years, that's really saying something.
The MCU is currently available to re-watch on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
From the limited information that is currently available about Spider-Man 3, it sounds like Jon Watts' third installment in the MCU is going to be dealing with high concepts. As previously mentioned, the MCU sequel will see the return of Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina, who are both reprising their roles from the previous two Spider-Man franchises. It's currently unclear how this'll work, but most fans are betting on the multiverse.
Theories about the multiverse and Spider-Man 3 also gained traction thanks to the movie's inclusion of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange. The Master of the Mystic Arts is set up to be Peter Parker's next mentor. And with that hero's sequel titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, that concept is clearly on the table.
Spider- Man 3 is currently expected to hit theaters on December 17th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.