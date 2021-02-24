Wait, Daniel Kaluuya Wasn't Invited To The Premiere For Get Out?

Despite his jokes, Daniel Kaluuya’s may have actually disappointed that he missed out on the event, but his light-hearted attitude on the matter speak to his maturity. One really has to wonder what happened when it came to scheduling for the Sundance premiere. Needless to say, that was a major oversight on someone's part. Still, it's good to see the actor appears to handle it well, and his work was still seen and enjoyed by many, earning him some serious awards recognition in the process.