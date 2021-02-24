Wait, Daniel Kaluuya Wasn't Invited To The Premiere For Get Out?

Leave a Comment
Jordan Peele’s Get Out is highly regarded by many as one of the best films of the 2010s. The film was a smash hit, and one of the reasons for its success was Daniel Kaluuya's portrayal of photographer Chris Washington. However, it turns out Kaluuya still missed out on one key component of the film -- an invitation to the actual premiere.
Get Out provided Daniel Kaluuya with his breakthrough role in Hollywood, and it placed him on Hollywood’s A-list, giving him the chance to be in films such as Judas and the Black Messiah. During Get Out's original release, it seemed as though Kaluuya was able to soak in the entire experience but, as he recently explained on The Graham Norton Show, he unfortunately missed the opportunity to attend the premiere. And according to the actor, he was already making room for the event:
They didn’t invite me, bro. They didn’t invite me. On the Sundance world premiere, I was in Atlanta because I was shooting [Black Panther], I was chilling and I was like, clearing my schedule, was like 'Yo, I really want to do it!' And then, I just didn’t get the invite man. I wasn’t invited. So, I was just in my bed, someone texted me and was like, ‘It went really well!’
It's definitely a surprise to hear that Daniel Kaluuya didn't make it to the Get Out premiere, especially since he was the lead. Even Graham Norton and his guests seemed shocked by the revelation. Still, Kaluuya could only laugh about the situation and attribute to the experience of being in Hollywood. He summed up the the matter with a simple line:
You don't want to be in place that you don't feel wanted.
Despite his jokes, Daniel Kaluuya’s may have actually disappointed that he missed out on the event, but his light-hearted attitude on the matter speak to his maturity. One really has to wonder what happened when it came to scheduling for the Sundance premiere. Needless to say, that was a major oversight on someone's part. Still, it's good to see the actor appears to handle it well, and his work was still seen and enjoyed by many, earning him some serious awards recognition in the process.
Daniel Kaluuya is, however, getting more than his just due for his amazing performance as Fred Hampton Judas and the Black Messiah, in which he stars alongsideLaKeith Stanfield. Coming up the actor will likely be reprising his role as W'Kabi in the Black Panther sequel, and he recently spoke about how the cast and crew are moving forwarrd after the death of Chadwick Boseman.
It's a shame Daniel Kaluuya didn't make it to the Get Out premiere, but you can be that with his star power growing (and his reveal of this mistake), it likely won't happen again. And with so many projects lined up, he'll likely have more than a few premieres to attend, once the COVID-19 pandemic eases of course. If you want to revisit his performance, you can stream Get Out on Hulu.