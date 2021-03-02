The Best Falcon And Winter Soldier Character Moments To Revisit Before Disney+ Series

Okay, I am here to say that I have an unhealthy Bucky Barnes obsession. I’ve loved him since he first appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger and will continue to until the end of my days. So you better believe that when I heard he and the Falcon were getting their own spinoff Disney+ show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, I was 100% on board. Marvel knew how to take my money and they’re doing it completely.

However, there are certain scenes that fans might want to revisit prior to their new show premiering in March. Some will make sure that you know their stories well enough before we really dig into their lives on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Others will be just for fun. But, undoubtedly, each moment will be filled with Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson goodness, so keep your eyes peeled! These are the best moments to revisit prior to the series.