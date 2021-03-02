The Best Falcon And Winter Soldier Character Moments To Revisit Before Disney+ Series

Okay, I am here to say that I have an unhealthy Bucky Barnes obsession. I’ve loved him since he first appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger and will continue to until the end of my days. So you better believe that when I heard he and the Falcon were getting their own spinoff Disney+ show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, I was 100% on board. Marvel knew how to take my money and they’re doing it completely.
However, there are certain scenes that fans might want to revisit prior to their new show premiering in March. Some will make sure that you know their stories well enough before we really dig into their lives on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Others will be just for fun. But, undoubtedly, each moment will be filled with Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson goodness, so keep your eyes peeled! These are the best moments to revisit prior to the series.
When Bucky Was Brainwashed By Hydra – Captain America: The Winter Soldier
I feel like since it’s been so long since the Winter Soldier’s first appearance in the MCU, often fans will forget that Bucky was literally tortured into his brainwashing. In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, right after Bucky could swear he it was familiar when Steve called him that name, Hydra took that notion right out and brainwashed him again – this time through electrical torture. It may be a painful scene to watch, but it's important to remember that he went through hell to get to where he is now.
Besides, you also get to see him shirtless, so that’s always a win.
When Helmut Zemo Revealed His Plan To T’Challa – Captain America: Civil War
Helmut Zemo, the villain from Captain America: Civil War, is set to return, and you need to stay updated on who exactly he is. In Zemo's first go-round as villain, T’Challa had actually been the one to capture him, and when he did, Zemo revealed his whole plan.
He had lost his family in the Sokovia attack from Avengers: Age of Ultron and wanted to tear apart the Avengers from the inside out, so he decided to let Tony know what truly happened to his parents. From there, it was only a matter of time before everything began to crumble. We don’t know exactly how he figures in, whether that be something related to eliminating Bucky and Sam this time around, or some other threat, but it’s something that people should catch up on.
When Steve Gave Sam His Shield – Avengers: Endgame
I feel like this scene was iconic for so many reasons. Right after returning each of the Infinity Stones to their rightful place, Steve returns as an old man who's decided to spend the rest of his life peacefully. In the end, he ends up giving the shield to Sam towards the end of Avengers: Endgame, effectively handing off the role of Captain America to him.
We don’t really know if this is going to be a big part of the new show, however. We’ve only seen Sam really hold the shield once, and it seemed in the latest trailer that it was in a museum, so it might not even be a big part of the show. But, it’s good to remember that it was left in good hands, so eventually, we will know exactly what it will be used for.
When Bucky Received His New Arm From Wakanda – Avengers: Infinity War
Wakanda is known to have some of the best technology in all of Marvel. They literally created Vibranium, the strongest substance on earth, which can stand up to much damage. It’s what Cap’s shield is made of.
Right before the fight with Thanos’ army in Avengers: Infinity War, T’Challa and the rest of the Wakandans prepare Bucky with this new arm, after having his previous one destroyed by Tony in Captain America: Civil War. So you better believe that Bucky’s new arm is going to have some pretty cool features coming up, maybe even some nice little upgrades. I’m sure they’re going to explore it more as the show goes on.
When Bucky Reveals He’s “Semi-Stable” To Steve Before The Battle Against Thanos – Avengers: Infinity War
As I mentioned earlier, Bucky was brainwashed for a good portion of his life and had specific words that would trigger his Winter Soldier persona, words that if used in the wrong way, could cause a lot of harm. At the end of Captain America: Civil War, T’Challa offers his home to Bucky to try and cure his mind.
We even see Bucky trying to live normally at the end of Black Panther, and once the team reunites in Wakanda to fight against Thanos’ army, he reveals to Steve that he is “semi-stable,” meaning that at least something has been working and he doesn’t feel like a threat anymore.
However, that is something to be concerned about. "Semi-stable" makes me wonder if someone can still trigger him somehow. Maybe that’s where Zemo comes in again in the new show? Only time will tell if Bucky has truly healed from his past wounds yet or not.
“On Your Left” - Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Endgame
Such a classic phrase. When we were first introduced to Sam Wilson in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, he seemed like just a normal everyday man who was trying to get in shape, but of course, Steve (being the super soldier that he is) kept passing him every day, saying “on your left,” to which Sam would get aggravated and try and beat him before tiring himself out.
These simple little gestures began their friendship that would end in Steve giving his shield to Sam, but one of the more iconic uses of this phrase was in Avengers: Endgame.
The battle seemed lost, and Thanos looked like he would win again, but then Steve hears in his intercom “On your left,” and boom, the greatest entrance in all of cinema history took place, with all of these superheroes coming out of time portals to aid in the fight, having come back from the blip. It was astounding to watch in the theater and still gives me chills to this day. Who knew that a simple phrase would hold so much power?
When Bucky And Sam Were Snapped At The End Of Avengers: Infinity War
It’s good to remember that our two starring roles in the Falcon and the Winter Soldier were actually snapped away at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. We’ve seen glimpses of what life has been like after most of these people returned through Spider-man: Far From Home and the Disney+ show, WandaVision, but I personally think that it will be good to see what it did to Sam and Bucky.
Exactly where did they go? What did they do? Did it just feel like a long nap? In the trailer, we can see them talking to what seems to be an agent of some sort, so they could be talking about the blip. It’s sure to have affected them mentally, so I wouldn’t be surprised if this was included into the Falcon and the Winter Soldier in some way.
When Sam Revealed He Had A Military Background – Captain America: The Winter Soldier
This might surprise some people who haven’t seen The Winter Soldier, but Sam Wilson has a military background, just like Steve and Bucky. Revealed in the first couple of minutes of that film, he says that he was a part of the U.S. Air Force at one point, as a pararescueman.
Since he does have a connection to the military just as Steve had, maybe that will play a part in whether he decides to fully embrace that Captain America role or to let go of it and continue as the Falcon.
When Sam Wouldn’t Pull His Seat Up For Bucky - Captain America: Civil War
I feel like this is always the first scene that people reference when they think of Bucky and Sam. In Captain America: Civil War, things were a little tense between Sam and Bucky, because Bucky was still quite unstable and Steve was constantly trying to make sure he wasn’t caught by the government or anyone else on the outside. When Steve exited their car to speak to Sharon Carter, Bucky asks Sam if he could move his seat, and Sam straight up says “No.”
It may not seem like a big moment written out, but the delivery of these lines seal the deal on why it’s a must-watch before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It sets up this whole dynamic of their friendship, and gets you hyped up for these types of exchanges in the future.
When They Both Silently Approved Of Steve Making Moves
Of course, though, the boys have to be there to support their friends even if they don’t see eye-to-eye. In Civil War, Steve decides to kiss Sharon Carter, giving life a second chance, and when he glances towards the car after the kiss, he sees both Sam and Bucky giving him a smirk and nods of approval.
This is one of my favorite scenes because even if they are low-key frenemies, they still do support and care for Steve and want what’s best for him. I find that to be so sweet. I can’t wait to see more moments like this in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
When Bucky And Sam Got Caught In Peter’s Webs
This had to be the last moment on here because of the hilarity of it. In Civil War, we are introduced to the MCU’s version of Peter Parker, and he is able to use his webs to trap both Bucky and Sam on the floor, but is quickly taken out by Sam’s little drone that he uses. While on the floor, Bucky asks him, “You couldn’t have done that earlier?” To which Sam responds, “I hate you.”
Gosh, I just love this moment between them. This is exactly the type of content that made fans want The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in the first place. I absolutely loved the chemistry they built up between the two, and I’m looking forward to the “I hate you” interactions to come.
Marvel has served fans amazing episodes of WandaVision, so I'm hoping that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be just as awesome. What are you looking forward to in the new Marvel series?