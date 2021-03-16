news

Welcome To 2021, Where This Leonardo DiCaprio And Steve Martin Comparison Will Make You Feel Super Old

Leonardo DiCaprio and Steve Martin looking shocked 2021

Welcome to 2021, a year with, Scrubs and Grey’s Anatomy actresses returning to TV to play women in their forties on Firefly Lane, a year in which we’ve looked back at Britney Spears’ career in order to reframe it and a year in which skinny jeans and side parts are apparently not cool anymore. It’s starting to feel like this year has been designed to make many of us feel old AF. Case in point: a recent viral post about Leonardo DiCaprio and Steve Martin that Father of the Bride co-writer Nancy Meyers even commented on.

Here’s the gist. Recently, a social media user dropped a hot fact right into our laps that went viral, to the point where Nancy Meyers, who famously co-wrote Father of the Bride, saw it. She then shared her own take on the fact that Steve Martin's Father of the Bride character and Leonardo DiCaprio are now of the same age.

Yes, right now, at this very moment, Titanic actor Leonardo DiCaprio is the exact same age Steve Martin was when he filmed Father of the Bride back in 1991. Now, Steve Martin famously went grey in his thirties and he was only 46 at the time he filmed Father of the Bride. In addition, Titanic itself is nearing its 25th anniversary; regardless, thinking about Leonardo DiCaprio being the same age as a dude giving away his daughter in a movie is still something I was deeply uninterested in computing related to my own age.

Look, maybe Leonardo DiCaprio looks 5 percent less amazing nowadays. He did, after all, play a character who was sort of on a downward trajectory in his career and not totally taking care of himself in Quentin Tarantino's recent Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, which doesn't help that imagery. But the fact the actor is nearing fifty is still difficult to fully comprehend. Whether it’s because DiCaprio is a longtime bachelor or simply because more time has passed than many of us are willing to admit, him being the same age as a grey-haired Steve Martin was when he played the father of a bride stands out as a stark fact, though my favorite take on the matter came from one commenter on the original Twitter post Nancy Meyers responded to, which joked:

In his defense, Steve Martin has looked 65 since he was 20.

In addition, thinking through how long ago 1991 actually was is even a little tough to fully process--30 years! Nancy Meyers and Steve Martin themselves are in their seventies now, another zinger that may or may not make you feel old AF. Or as Nancy Meyers herself noted, time passes swiftly. There are moments when the passing of time really sinks in and this is one of them for me.

Meanwhile, I don’t see Leonardo DiCaprio doing a Father of the Bride reboot anytime soon, though the cast did reunite for a popular Zoom call during quarantine last year. In case you want to feel even more weirded out, I’ll just go ahead and point out that J.LO is the same age as Ruth McClanahan was when she joined Golden Girls. You’re welcome.

Up Next

Jennifer Lopez Looks Unreal In Bikini Birthday Pic
More From This Author
    • Jessica Rawden Jessica Rawden View Profile

      Amazing Race & Top Chef superfan with a pinch of Disney fairy dust thrown in. If you’ve created a rom-com I’ve probably watched it.

Steve Martin Has Thoughts On Whether Planes, Trains And Automobiles Should Have An Oxford Comma news 2M Steve Martin Has Thoughts On Whether Planes, Trains And Automobiles Should Have An Oxford Comma Adreon Patterson
What The Catch Me If You Can Cast Is Doing Now news 2M What The Catch Me If You Can Cast Is Doing Now Will Ashton
The Rock, Gal Gadot And Ryan Reynolds Tease First Red Notice Footage In Netflix 2021 Trailer news 2M The Rock, Gal Gadot And Ryan Reynolds Tease First Red Notice Footage In Netflix 2021 Trailer Sean O'Connell

Trending Movies

Blue Is the Warmest Color Oct 25, 2013 Blue Is the Warmest Color 7
Ammonite Nov 13, 2020 Ammonite 7
F9 Jun 25, 2021 F9 Rating TBD
Wonder Woman 1984 Dec 25, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 9
Black Widow May 7, 2021 Black Widow Rating TBD
Thor: Love And Thunder’s Chris Hemsworth Praises Chris Pratt’s Work On The Marvel Sequel TBD Thor: Love And Thunder’s Chris Hemsworth Praises Chris Pratt’s Work On The Marvel Sequel Rating TBD
WWE Superstar Big E Celebrated Both His Birthday And Crowdfunding His New TV Project TBD WWE Superstar Big E Celebrated Both His Birthday And Crowdfunding His New TV Project Rating TBD
Hamilton's Jonathan Groff Is Heading Back To Netflix, But Not For Mindhunter Season 3 TBD Hamilton's Jonathan Groff Is Heading Back To Netflix, But Not For Mindhunter Season 3 Rating TBD
Moxie’s Amy Poehler Has A Captain Marvel Pitch For Herself, And It’s Perfect TBD Moxie’s Amy Poehler Has A Captain Marvel Pitch For Herself, And It’s Perfect Rating TBD
The Legend of Korra: 5 Behind the Scenes Facts About The Avatar Sequel Series TBD The Legend of Korra: 5 Behind the Scenes Facts About The Avatar Sequel Series Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information