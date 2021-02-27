Why I'm Still Very Worried About The Mortal Kombat Movie

The first trailer for the brand new Mortal Kombat movie debuted last week and if you're even a little bit a fan of the video game series it's based on, there's a lot to like in that trailer. It's going to be an R-rated movie, meaning that all the trademark over-the-top violence of the game series that was once controversial will be part of the film, and we certainly saw that in the red band trailer. The trailer includes a sequence where fan-favorite Sub Zero injures his opponent, causing a spurt of blood, which he then freezes solid, and stabs the dude with. It's a very Mortal Kombat sort of mood, and yet, I'm far from convinced that Mortal Kombat is the video game movie we've been waiting for.