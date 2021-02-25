Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Pirates Of The Caribbean Actress Zoe Saldana's New Movie Will Have Her Fighting Pirates... In The Caribbean

Zoe Saldana in Pirates of the Caribbean

While Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise was clearly the Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley’s show, the film series was also breeding ground for a number of talented actors in supporting roles over the years. In 2003’s The Curse of the Black Pearl, a young Zoe Saldana played one of the pirate ship’s crew before starring in many more studio films from Star Trek to Avatar. The actress has now signed on to star in a major Netflix movie about pirates and the Caribbean, but it won’t have anything to do with Mickey Mouse's ship.

One of Zoe Saldana’s many upcoming projects includes a movie called The Bluff, to be directed by Frank E. Flowers, who collaborated once before with the Guardians of the Galaxy actress back in 2004 for the movie Haven. The Bluff will work off a script by Joe Ballarini, who previously wrote 2017’s My Little Pony movie and Netflix’s A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting, per Deadline.

The movie will center on Saldana’s Ercell, a woman who lives on an island in the Caribbean in the 1800s. When Ercell’s island becomes invaded by vicious pirates, her “secret past” will be revealed, and she’ll be at war with the invaders, according to the report. The Bluff will be a big-budget action flick for Netflix that will blend visceral action with historical fiction. There’s also room for star power for a secondary female character at Saldana’s side and a “nasty” lead pirate. Neither of these other roles have been cast by the production.

The Bluff will also reteam Zoe Saldana with Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who will be producing the project with Mike Larocca and Angela Russo-Otstot, along with Zoe’s two sisters and partners on Cinestar, Mariel and Cisely Saldana. Since wrapping their work on Endgame, the Russos have been aligning themselves with a ton of projects featuring actors from the blockbuster. The filmmakers are getting ready to release Cherry with Tom Holland this weekend and to start production on The Gray Man with Captain America star Chris Evans.

The Netflix movie sounds like a great opportunity for Hollywood to explore pirates and the Caribbean without ties to the Disney property. The setup sounds like an exciting foundation for an exciting story, especially from a more mature lens than Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow. As far as Disney’s franchise, it doesn’t look like its famed pirate will return to the role, but there is a reboot from Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson and starring Margot Robbie in early development.

Aside from The Bluff, Zoe Saldana will reprise her role in James Cameron’s Avatar sequels starting in 2022, play Gamora in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and star in the next David O. Russell film with Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Anya-Taylor Joy, Rami Malek, John David Washington and Robert De Niro.

Check out all the Netflix projects coming out this year here on CinemaBlend ahead of The Bluff.

Up Next

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Everything We Know About The Future Of The Franchise
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

Netflix's Newest Feature Sounds Like It Could Make Some Users Pretty Mad television 4h Netflix's Newest Feature Sounds Like It Could Make Some Users Pretty Mad Carlie Hoke
Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead Trailer Just Dropped, And Netflix Has A Winner news 9h Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead Trailer Just Dropped, And Netflix Has A Winner Mike Reyes
Netflix New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming March 2021 news 1d Netflix New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming March 2021 Mike Reyes

Trending Movies

The United States vs. Billie Holiday Feb 26, 2021 The United States vs. Billie Holiday 5
Ammonite Nov 13, 2020 Ammonite 7
Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Aug 21, 2020 Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Rating TBD
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Jun 25, 2021 Venom: Let There Be Carnage Rating TBD
Monster Hunter Dec 25, 2020 Monster Hunter 7
Simon Cowell Reveals The Silver Lining To Breaking His Back In Accident TBD Simon Cowell Reveals The Silver Lining To Breaking His Back In Accident Rating TBD
See What Keanu Reeves Could Look Like As Kraven The Hunter In The MCU TBD See What Keanu Reeves Could Look Like As Kraven The Hunter In The MCU Rating TBD
Andra Day: 6 Things To Know About The United States Vs. Billie Holliday Star TBD Andra Day: 6 Things To Know About The United States Vs. Billie Holliday Star Rating TBD
After Hawkeye, Jeremy Renner Is Sticking With TV To Join Yellowstone Co-Creator's New Show TBD After Hawkeye, Jeremy Renner Is Sticking With TV To Join Yellowstone Co-Creator's New Show Rating TBD
One Huge Challenge With Planning Godzilla Vs. Kong’s On-Screen Battles TBD One Huge Challenge With Planning Godzilla Vs. Kong’s On-Screen Battles Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information