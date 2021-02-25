Pirates Of The Caribbean Actress Zoe Saldana's New Movie Will Have Her Fighting Pirates... In The Caribbean

While Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise was clearly the Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley’s show, the film series was also breeding ground for a number of talented actors in supporting roles over the years. In 2003’s The Curse of the Black Pearl, a young Zoe Saldana played one of the pirate ship’s crew before starring in many more studio films from Star Trek to Avatar. The actress has now signed on to star in a major Netflix movie about pirates and the Caribbean, but it won’t have anything to do with Mickey Mouse's ship.