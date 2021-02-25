Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Was Shot And 2 Of Her Dogs Were Stolen

TMZ reported this criminal happening, as it has occurred last night. Lady Gaga’s dog walker was not named in the report, but thankfully “he’s expected to fully recover.” As for the two dogs that are missing, Gustave and Koji, Lady Gaga is offering a “no questions asked” reward of $500,000 to get them back. Asia, the third of the French Bulldog trio, was recovered by one of Gaga’s bodyguards. Should anyone have information pertaining to their whereabouts, they are encouraged to send such details to [email protected], in hopes that the dogs can be recovered as quickly as possible.