Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Was Shot And 2 Of Her Dogs Were Stolen

Leave a Comment
It’s hard to imagine what goes through a person’s mind when they commit a crime. This is a common thought whenever something truly heinous happens, and a recent incident has caused such reflection. While walking Lady Gaga’s three French Bulldogs, her dog walker was shot and two of the three dogs were taken, leaving him in the hospital and spurring on an urgent search for these two missing pets.
TMZ reported this criminal happening, as it has occurred last night. Lady Gaga’s dog walker was not named in the report, but thankfully “he’s expected to fully recover.” As for the two dogs that are missing, Gustave and Koji, Lady Gaga is offering a “no questions asked” reward of $500,000 to get them back. Asia, the third of the French Bulldog trio, was recovered by one of Gaga’s bodyguards. Should anyone have information pertaining to their whereabouts, they are encouraged to send such details to [email protected], in hopes that the dogs can be recovered as quickly as possible.
More to come...