Kim Kardashian's In Paris For A Not-So-Lovely Reason (The Robbery Trial), But At Least She Got To Try The Most Amazing Looking French Pastries

There are fun things in the works for Kim Kardashian, with her legal drama All’s Fair set to hit the 2025 TV schedule this fall, but the reality star-turned-actress is also facing some tough situations. As she takes steps to protect herself and her children from Kanye West amid his social media rants, she’s also been in France to testify against the suspects in her 2016 robbery. I’m sure this isn’t Kardashian’s ideal Parisian vacay, but at least she’s getting to try some amazing-looking pastries.

Kim Kardashian and her stylist, Simone Harouche, were among those testifying against 10 suspects accused of tying the celebrity up in her Paris hotel room and stealing millions of dollars in jewelry. I can’t imagine it’s been easy to recount such traumatic memories, so I’m glad it appears the star of The Kardashians (streaming with a Hulu subscription) is taking time for a little snack, as evidenced by her Instagram Stories:

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian's Instagram Stories)

While Kim Kardashian looks somewhat distracted in the photo, wearing an off-white outfit with feathery detailing and a navy blue ballcap, she must have been impressed with what the bakery Carette had to offer.

Taking a peek at Carette’s Instagram page, that’s not exactly hard to believe. I’m getting hungry just looking at the photos of eclairs, croissants, and tables set for brunch with smoked salmon and caviar. Do we think she sampled one of the colorful macarons or the eatery’s signature hot chocolate? Take a look at this perfection:

No one could blame Kim Kardashian and her entourage for indulging in a sweet treat, given the circumstances of their French travels.

As she recalled thinking she was going to be raped and murdered when robbers stormed into her Paris hotel room on October 3, 2016, Simone Harouche described hearing Kardashian plead for her life. The stylist said the event continues to traumatize them nine years later. Loud noises reportedly continue to startle her, and both she and Kim Kardashian have had extensive therapy, she said.

In the years that followed the robbery, one of the 12 arrested, Yunis Abbas, recounted the event in a memoir called I Kidnapped Kim Kardashian. Abbas explained how he was caught but said he had no regrets, saying that since the reality TV star “was throwing money away, I was there to collect it, and that was that. Guilty? No, I don’t care. I don’t care.”

Two defendants, however, apologized as Kim Kardashian testified, BBC reported, and while she said it doesn’t change the trauma of what happened that night or how it’s affected her life since, she appreciated it and forgave them.

Hopefully, the American Horror Story actress will get some closure on the terrifying robbery that occurred nearly a decade ago, and one would imagine being able to munch on the sweet offerings of Carette won't hurt, either.