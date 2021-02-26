Get Out’s LaKeith Stanfield Responds To The Countless Memes Featuring Him

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

One of the most iconic movies made within the past decade is Jordan Peele’s Get Out, a socially-aware horror comedy that called out how terrifying the relationship can be between Black and white Americans. Aside from allowing Peele to transition from comedy to being one of the most exciting new voices in filmmaking, the 2017 Best Picture nominee gave Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield roles that have become synonymous with pop culture.