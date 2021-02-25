See What Keanu Reeves Could Look Like As Kraven The Hunter In The MCU

Leave a Comment
Actor Keanu Reeves has had a long and successful career on film, and he's showing no signs of slowing down. His work on the John Wick franchise shows what an absolute badass the 56 year-old actor still is, and he'll also be doing plenty of action in the upcoming Matrix 4 movie. Rumors recently swirled that he was being approached to play Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter, and now we can see what he might look like via fan art.
Kraven the Hunter is an iconic Spider-Man rogue who has clashed with the hero countless times in comics and animated series. But we've yet to see the character adapted into live-action, and Marvel fans are hoping he'll appear in a future Spider-Man movie. Plenty of names have been thrown around for Kraven, and most recently there were rumors about Keanu Reeves' involvement. Check out what he could look like as the world's greatest hunter below.
Honestly, sign me up. Keanu Reeves looks awesome as Kraven the Hunter, rocking a bold look for both the actor and the character itself. Don't you want to know how he got those scars?
The above image comes to us from the Instagram of digital artist House of Mat. They've amassed a whopping 84.3k followers on the social media outlet, featuring fun alternate takes on comic characters. The rendering of Kraven is a striking one, and in stark juxtaposition to the villain's typical appearance. This version is bald, and bares scars from his years of big game hunting.
In the comics, Kraven is a hunter who sees Spider-Man as the ultimate target. He's an expert marksman and hand to hand combatant, and has been one of Spidey's most iconic foes on the page. It's currently unclear when Kraven will actually make his way to the big screen, and if it'll be in the Sony Spider-Verse or the MCU.
Given his history in action and extensive firearm training, Keanu Reeves is an awesome choice to play Kraven the Hunter. It seems like an easy transition from John Wick to Kraven, although their relationships to animals couldn't be more different. It was rumored that Reeves was being approached to play the character in a solo flick, although it turns those failed talks occurred months ago.
Of course, Keanu Reeves isn't the only actor who fans can see playing Kraven the Hunter on the big screen. When those rumors started swirling around the internet, a number of moviegoers actually suggested that The Boys star Karl Urban would be a better choice. Additionally, there's already been fan art of The Suicide Squad's Joel Kinnaman as the villain. All three actors have done their share of action sequences and on-screen gunfights.
We'll just have to wait and see if Kraven ever makes it into a Spider-Man movie. As for Keanu Reeves, he's been staying plenty busy. He recently wrapped production on The Matrix 4, and is also expected to jump back into the John Wick franchise.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to arrive December 17th, competing with The Matrix 4 on December 22nd. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.