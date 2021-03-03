Daniel Radcliffe: What To Watch Streaming If You Like The Harry Potter Star

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Harry Potter has become one the most popular movie sagas of all time, standing up in the big leagues with film series’ like The Lord of the Rings, Indiana Jones, Star Wars,and more. The series has spawned spin-off films, a possible HBO TV show, and even a full-fledged theme park through Universal Studios. But of course, there’s no movie without its main star, and that man was Daniel Radcliffe.

From a young age, Daniel Radcliffe took on the role of Harry Potter, and grew up with the films, becoming a talented young British actor. It’s been nearly ten years since the last Harry Potter film was released, which can only mean one thing – he’s been quite active in the acting world. If you’re a fan of the boy who lived, check out these films or TV shows to see what Daniel Radcliffe has been up to.