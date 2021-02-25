Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Has Cast Its First New Actor

Without any information to work with, it’s hard to say who Rachel Zegler is playing in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, although given her age, it would make sense if she was one of the classmates of the Shazam family members. Then again, since this is described as a “key role,” I imagine she’s more involved with the action than just attending the same school as Billy Batson, Freddy Freeman and the others. Perhaps she’s playing one of the sequel’s titular deities, or maybe her character is someone not traditionally connected to the Shazam corner of the DC universe.