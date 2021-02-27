That Taylor Swift Theme Park Lawsuit Is Heating Up As Singer Countersues

In the past few years, Taylor Swift has unfortunately been no stranger to legal stresses and court battles. She recently came to a solution over the lack of ownership of her first six albums by deciding to re-record them all when the masters to her work were sold by Scooter Braun for $300 million. Prior to that, Swift won a civil case against an ex-DJ in regards to a sexual assault incident. And now, her legal team is countering a lawsuit made by Utah’s Evermore Park.